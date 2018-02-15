  • Crews searching Sandy Springs park for missing man

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Crews are searching a Sandy Springs park for a 78-year-old man.

    Larry Cavanaugh was last seen on Sunday.

    Thursday afternoon, crews began searching the water at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

