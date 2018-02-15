Crews searching Sandy Springs park for missing man

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Crews are searching a Sandy Springs park for a 78-year-old man.
Larry Cavanaugh was last seen on Sunday.
Thursday afternoon, crews began searching the water at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.
