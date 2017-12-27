Couple stole $15,000 from man with dementia, police say

Police are searching for the couple who they said swindled an elderly man with dementia out of $15,000.
The 77-year-old’s daughter said the couple told the man that they were friends with her and said they needed a loan to buy a house during Thanksgiving weekend.
The victim then cut them a check.
But they didn’t stop there. Police said the couple then were able to get the victim to Walmart and buy them an expensive video game.
We’ll explain what happened when the victim's daughter confronted the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
Police are now investigating.
