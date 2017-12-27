  • Couple stole $15,000 from man with dementia, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    Police are searching for the couple who they said swindled an elderly man with dementia out of $15,000.

    The 77-year-old’s daughter said the couple told the man that they were friends with her and said they needed a loan to buy a house during Thanksgiving weekend.

    The victim then cut them a check. 

    But they didn’t stop there. Police said the couple then were able to get the victim to Walmart and buy them an expensive video game.

    Police are now investigating.

