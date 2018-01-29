Caught on Camera: Shoplifter attacks officers outside mall, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police say an officer had to go to the hospital after a shoplifting suspect kicked her in the face.
Dash cam video from Jan. 15 shows officers trying to arrest Kimberly Harvey outside of North Point Mall.
Moments before, police say they got a call about shoplifters leaving the mall.
“The items that were stolen were Dillard’s, Old Navy and H&M,” Officer Jason Muenzer told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.
