Apartment building goes up in flames in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Sandy Springs Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex.
Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Parc Apartments on Pitts Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In a tweet from the fire department, it showed large flames coming from at least one apartment building.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene for a live update, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Check back with WSBTV.com for updates.
Sandy Springs Fire Rescue is working a fire at the Parc apartment complex on Pitts Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Qiy4Ho3fKR— Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) January 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}