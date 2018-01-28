  • Nonprofit houses of worship damaged by Hurricane Irma eligible for FEMA assistance

    GEORGIA - Nonprofit houses of worship damaged by Hurricane Irma are now eligible for federal assistance.

    The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is hosting a series of briefings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    You can attend via telephone or webinar with the following information:

    Monday, January 29, 2018 
    9:30 a.m. EST - 1 hour
    To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
    Meeting number (access code): 645 303 518#
    To join by WebEX

    Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
    When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 645 303 518
    When prompted enter meeting password: PDM3Xuxi


    Tuesday, January 30, 2018
    6:30 p.m. EST - 1 hour
    To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
    Meeting number (access code): 641 899 421#
    To join by WebEX

    Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
    When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 899 421
    When prompted enter meeting password: FyZJSG45
     

