Nonprofit houses of worship damaged by Hurricane Irma eligible for FEMA assistance

GEORGIA - Nonprofit houses of worship damaged by Hurricane Irma are now eligible for federal assistance.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is hosting a series of briefings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can attend via telephone or webinar with the following information:
Monday, January 29, 2018
9:30 a.m. EST - 1 hour
To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
Meeting number (access code): 645 303 518#
To join by WebEX
Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 645 303 518
When prompted enter meeting password: PDM3Xuxi
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
6:30 p.m. EST - 1 hour
To join by phone: 1-855-282-6330 (Toll Free)
Meeting number (access code): 641 899 421#
To join by WebEX
Enter in your internet browser: https://gema.webex.com
When prompted enter meeting number (access code): 641 899 421
When prompted enter meeting password: FyZJSG45
