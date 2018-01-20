Teacher accused of choking 13-year-old at wrestling practice

0

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Newton County School System teacher and coach is on administrative leave after being arrested on charges of battery, first-degree cruelty to children, six counts of third-degree cruelty to children and disorderly conduct.

Jacob Hoke, 28, of Covington was arrested by Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Thursday at his home. A 13-year-old wrestler told his grandfather, who had arrived to pick him up at Liberty Middle School on Jan. 5, that Hoke choked him during a practice.

Hoke is a South Salem Elementary School teacher and, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, an assistant coach for the Liberty Middle School wrestling team.

The grandfather contacted the Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Christopher Bowles went to the school to investigate. Bowles noted in his report that he did not see any visible marks on the 13-year-old and he was unable to speak with Hoke because the teacher had already left by the time he arrived to investigate.

However, the report also shows six juveniles witnessed the alleged attack. On Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators secured warrants for Hoke’s arrest after finding that “evidence was located that corroborated the student’s account of events.”

Hoke was booked into the Newton County Jail. On Thursday, he posted bond on all charges , which was listed at over $17,000.

Channel 2 Action News tried to speak with Hoke at his Covington home, but was told to leave and that they had no comment.

We reached out to the Newton County School System, which was closed Friday due to inclement weather, as was Liberty Middle School, asking for Hoke’s personnel file and tenure with NCSS. We received a brief statement via email from Sherri Davis, director of public relations for NCSS:

“We are aware of Mr. Hoke’s arrest. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation. As this is a personnel matter under investigation, we cannot release more information at this time.”

It is unclear if Hoke is on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. Michael Cunningham respectfully declined to speak on camera about this case Friday but said sheriff's office representatives might be willing to speak next week. Hoke has not been formally charged by the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

