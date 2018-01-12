Police crack down on owners not cleaning up after dogs around cemetery

0

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are cracking down after they said too many dogs are doing their business in the Covington City Cemetery, and their owners are looking the other way.

When Collette Parker takes her dog Brenda for a walk, it’s often through the cemetery.

"It's beautiful. It's quiet and flat. It makes a loop. So, it's just a nice quiet place to take a walk around here,” Parker said.

Too many people have apparently allowed their dogs to make a mess in the graveyard, and they’re not picking it up.

"Families need to be able to visit their loved ones without having to worry about stepping in a pile of poop,” dog owner Lori Todd said.

The Covington Police Department said it will crack down. There’s already an ordinance, and violators could face a fine of up to $1,000. But Officer Allan Seebaran said they cannot patrol the graveyard around-the-clock.

"But we would encourage citizens if you see someone not cleaning up after their pets, call us. We'll take it from there,” he said.

Parker thinks it’s a good idea. She said she always cleans up after Brenda. She said all dog owners should do the same with their pets.

"I think a campaign of appealing to emotion, that, 'This is a beautiful place. Let's try to keep it clean,'" Parker said.

If the fines don’t change behavior, city leaders said they may have to consider banning dogs from the cemetery.

