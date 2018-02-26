New episode of AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast highlights lawyers in Tex McIver trial

ATLANTA - The Tex McIver murder trial will spotlight some of the most high-powered legal talent in Georgia.
For the state, Fulton County Chief Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker will bring his trademark prosecutorial outrage and often strident voice to the courtroom.
The defense will be led by two of Georgia’s best-known trial lawyers: Bruce Harvey and Don Samuel.
You’ll meet the lawyers in the next episode of the AJC’s podcast "Breakdown: The McIver Murder Case," which went live early Monday -- exactly one week before Claud “Tex” McIver is scheduled to go on trial March 5.
McIver, 75, is charged with malice murder in the death of his wife, Diane, whom he is accused of shooting in the back while the two rode up Piedmont Avenue in their Ford SUV in 2016. The DA says the shooting was deliberate and premeditated. The defense says it was a tragic accident.
