Victims in random shootings listed as stable

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The two victims in a string of random shootings are recovering in a hospital.
Georgia State police and Atlanta police made arrests following a chase Thursday. At least one of the suspects are accused in three random shootings, including the murder of a father in front of his family.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned two of the victims are at Grady Memorial Hospital, listed as stable.
We're learning about the charges against the suspected shooter, for Channel 2 Action News at starting at 4
They were wounded in separate shooting incidents early Thursday morning; one on Interstate 20 west, the other on Fulton Street.
Police said someone fired at them from a silver SUV.
An hour after that second shooting, someone shot and killed a man as he was pulling into a subdivision off of Flat Shoals Road near I-20. His pregnant were in the car.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}