Mother makes son accused in deadly robbery surrender to police

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in police custody in connection to a deadly robbery because his mother made him turn himself in, the victim’s parents said.
Larry Stewart, 24, was shot and killed on Dec. 1 while trying to sell his PlayStation through the OfferUp app in South Fulton County.
This past weekend, Quantavious Poole’s mother made him surrender to police, Stewart’s parents said.
Stewart’s father, who is a pastor, said he is praying for his son’s alleged killer.
"He was just a hardworking young man, minded his business & loved his family" said Larry Stewart's parents. Larry was killed while selling his video game device online. Police arrested the man they believe is the killer. Live report at 4 & 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/DwD6HDd7RT— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 22, 2018
