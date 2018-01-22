  • Mother makes son accused in deadly robbery surrender to police

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in police custody in connection to a deadly robbery because his mother made him turn himself in, the victim’s parents said.

    Larry Stewart, 24, was shot and killed on Dec. 1 while trying to sell his PlayStation through the OfferUp app in South Fulton County.

    This past weekend, Quantavious Poole’s mother made him surrender to police, Stewart’s parents said.

    Stewart’s father, who is a pastor, said he is praying for his son’s alleged killer.

    We’re talking to the victim's parents about why they forgive the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories