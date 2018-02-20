Mother demands justice after she says police shot her son's dog

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is searching for justice after she said her son was grazed by a bullet trying to protect his pet dog who had been shot by police.
"It's just a mother's worst nightmare to experience something like this," she told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. "He could have killed my child and my dog."
The mother said the incident happened in Union County. She told Jaquez her son was bleeding through his jacket.
The mother said four shots were fired in the neighborhood and when she asked the officer why he did it, he said he thought the dog was aggressive, but the mother said her dog never exhibited any aggressive behavior before.
The incident happened on September 23rd and the woman filed a complaint in December.
What happened when she filed the complaint and why she says it wasn't done immediately after, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}