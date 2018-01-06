0

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a mother in connection with the death of her 2-week-old daughter.

The baby, Caliyah McNabb, was reported missing from her Newton County home in October.

She was later found dead in a duffel bag in the woods near the home.

Caliyah's father, Christopher McNabb, was arrested and charged with murder.

A medical examiner's report shows the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head.

TRENDING STORIES:

The baby's mother, Cortney Bell, was arrested Saturday in connection with her death.

Bell was arrested in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers. She has been charged with murder in the second degree, cruelty to children and deprivation of a minor.

A 911 call obtained by Channel 2 Action News reveals a 2-year old child was the first person to notice her newborn sister disappeared.

"My 2-year old says she's gone. I've looked everywhere in the house and I don't know another possibility," said Bell to a Newton County 911 operator.

Bell told the operator she fell asleep on the couch inside her home. Bell said she had last seen Caliyah five hours before she called 911.

Breaking: Mother arrested in connection with 2-week-old baby's death https://t.co/3TqnmKCRnK I took this picture of October 8th, the day search volunteers discovered Caliyah McNabb’s body in the woods near her parent’s mobile home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lNLOUW3Aw9 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 6, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.