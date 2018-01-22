Mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son stands trial

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother accused of poisoning and killing her 2-year-old son will soon learn her fate.
Erica White is charged with more than a dozen crimes, including murder. White is accused of killing her disabled son, Tyreal McFall, in November 2014.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in the courtroom when White broke down in tears facing a jury on Monday at the start of her murder trial.
From bank statements to crime scene pictures, there's lots of evidence that both sides will be presenting in the courtroom during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.
Why prosecutors say this is a case "about poisoning for profit," on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
