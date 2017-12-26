Power expected to be restored to more than 500 homes in Dahlonega

Georgia Power says electricity is expected to turn back on in more 500 homes in Dahlonega at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News the outage was caused by an equipment failure with transport.
Right now, 553 homes are in the dark.
