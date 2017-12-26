  • Power expected to be restored to more than 500 homes in Dahlonega

    Updated:

    Georgia Power says electricity is expected to turn back on in more 500 homes in Dahlonega at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

    A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News the outage was caused by an equipment failure with transport.

    Right now, 553 homes are in the dark.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories