More than 3M people expected at Atlanta's airport this holiday season

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The world's busiest airport is living up to its name as crowds of passengers head to their holiday destinations.
        
    Channel 2 Action News checked security checkpoint wait times, and so far they're between 15 to 30 minutes. 
        
    An airport spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News more than 3 million people will come through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this holiday season. 

    Some passengers told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they were prepared for the Christmas rush.        
    "Its crazy out there, but you just got to know how to maneuver through traffic and I did, so I was good,” Alison Morgan said.     
        
    Projections show next Friday should be the second busiest day of the season at Atlanta’s airport.

     

     

     

