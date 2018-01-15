MLK celebrations underway across metro Atlanta

0

ATLANTA - Services are underway across the country to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination.

One of the biggest events is in metro Atlanta at Ebenezer Baptist Church. It is the 33rd service there for the holiday.

People across the metro Atlanta area were using their day off to be of service to their communities, in honor of King's legacy.

People helped clean up Brook Run Park and planted trees in Dunwoody. Some people visited a local senior center and donated food items and clothing.

“They're going to be doing a variety of projects around the city. It's actually kind of cool because they get to pick the project that sort of most suits their desire to serve,” Jennifer Long said.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship hosted another MLK celebration in Cobb County at the Turner Chapel AME Church.

The event was filled with live performances and speeches and hosted by the Cobb County NCAAP. The theme this year is "Pursuing liberties in the face of injustice.”

Channel 2's Audrey Washington was on Flat Shoals Parkway in DeKalb County as hundreds of people lined up to participate in the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Monday.

The parade started at 12 p.m.

Washington spoke to a 5th grader who was participating about King's message that lives on today.

"He fought for all races," the student said. "It's fun to learn about history."

