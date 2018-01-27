  • Mist, drizzle and light rain expected this weekend

    By: Brian Monahan

    ATLANTA - Get ready for rain — a couple of rounds of it — this weekend in metro Atlanta.

    “Steady pockets” of rain were moving into southern counties in the area Saturday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    However, the good news is it shouldn't be heavy enough to ruin any plans. 

    “Let’s say you have outdoor plans today,” Monahan said. “I don’t think it’s anything you need to cancel.”

     

     

    Saturday’s high is expected to be a mild 58, same as Friday’s, slightly above average for the date. The temperature should hit 54 by noon.

    The rain chance should increase through the evening and is at 90 percent Sunday.

    “There will be another round of rain,” Monahan said, “as we head through tomorrow.”

     

