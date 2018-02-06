Missing woman with Alzheimer's could be in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Officials believe Judith Cole, 75, left Sumter, South Carolina, Monday morning in a dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family to honor father who died while trying to save his children from a house fire
- Local police chief resigns, asks city to ignore private investigation, records show
- 11-year-old killed, brother hurt in crash leaving middle school
“Her credit card was used this morning to buy gas in Birmingham, and (she) could be headed toward Atlanta,” Deputy Ken Bell said.
Her family told Bell she has Alzheimer’s.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, department officials ask you call the sheriff’s department at 803-436-2000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}