0 Minneapolis police say preparation for Super Bowl is 'mind-boggling'

MINNNEAPOLIS - Top metro Atlanta public safety leaders are in Minneapolis, Minnesota, looking for key takeaways from Sunday’s Super Bowl 52.

Atlanta will host the big game next year.

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting big events, but Minneapolis police told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant that nothing compares to the Super Bowl, which is now like a 10-day event.

[READ: Atlanta's Super Bowl host committee takes tips from Minneapolis]

As Diamant and Channel 2 photojournalist Jason Caldwell rolled up on military-staffed checkpoints, Elder summed up the two years of planning leading up to Super Bowl 52, saying, “It’s been exciting.” © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Diamant flew to Minneapolis to join Atlanta police and other officials who traveled to Minneapolis to see what they need to do to prepare for Super Bowl 53 to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Minneapolis police gave Diamant an up-close tour of its now heavily-fortified perimeter around U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The amount of planning is just mind-boggling,” John Elder, with the Minneapolis Police Department, said. “It kind of makes you wonder if these are the same streets you’ve been driving up and down for years.”

As Diamant and Channel 2 photojournalist Jason Caldwell rolled up on military-staffed checkpoints, Elder summed up the two years of planning leading up to Super Bowl 52, saying, “It’s been exciting.”

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.