ATLANTA - Mercedes-Benz USA held a ceremonial opening Thursday for its permanent home in Sandy Springs.
The $93 million complex at Abernathy and Barfield roads near Ga. 400 is a symbol of the company’s new start in metro Atlanta after it announced plans in early 2015 to move from New Jersey.
The new North American headquarters will eventually house about 1,000 high-paid corporate jobs.
The campus comprises more than 200,000 square feet of office space on 12 acres, and features a conference center, child care facility, cafeteria, coffee bar and a walking trail.
Few new companies in metro Atlanta have made as much of a marketing splash as Mercedes has in that time.
The company signed a deal to put its name on the new Atlanta Falcons stadium, which opened this past summer.
