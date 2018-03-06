0 Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots worth more than $600M combined

If you were to claim the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, you’d win more than $600 million!

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $265 million and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $348 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is every Tuesday and Friday, and the Powerball drawing is every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled 16 times since it began growing on Jan. 9.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $265 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $157 million.

Powerball has rolled 16 times since it began growing on Jan. 10.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $348 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $207 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers.

Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or here.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play.

Mega Millions also offers a new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Tuesday

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $265M

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $157 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot

Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday on Channel 2

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Jan. 9, 2018

Number of Rolls: 16

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Jan. 5, 2018 – $451 million (Florida)

No. 1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $348M

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $207 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday on Channel 2

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Jan. 10, 2018

Number of Rolls: 16

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Jan. 6, 2018 – $560 million jackpot (New Hampshire)

No. 1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)

