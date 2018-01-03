  • Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now near $900 million

    ATLANTA - Two large lottery jackpots are growing.

    Mega Millions has grown to $418 million for Friday’s drawing. Meanwhile, tonight’s Powerball jackpot has been raised to $460 million.

    Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Georgia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets were purchased in Fort Valley and Pavo. 

    Winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were: 1-42-47-64-70 and the Mega Ball was 22.

    You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday right before The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11

    The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 23 times. Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $418 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $261 million.

     Powerball began growing Oct. 28 and has rolled 19 times. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $460 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $291 million.

