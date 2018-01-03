Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now near $900 million

ATLANTA - Two large lottery jackpots are growing.
Mega Millions has grown to $418 million for Friday’s drawing. Meanwhile, tonight’s Powerball jackpot has been raised to $460 million.
Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Georgia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets were purchased in Fort Valley and Pavo.
Winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were: 1-42-47-64-70 and the Mega Ball was 22.
You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 23 times. Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $418 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $261 million.
Powerball began growing Oct. 28 and has rolled 19 times. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $460 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $291 million.
