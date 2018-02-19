Masked man barges into sleeping UGA student's home

ATHENS, Ga. - A UGA student had a frightening encounter with a masked man when she woke to hearing commotion in her home.
The victim told police she called out to her roommate last week but a strange man answered. She was able to scare off the man and Athens police were able to arrest two men.
Later, a third man was tracked down and police said he had stolen items in his house.
One of the suspects police arrested is connected to about 15 other burglaries and break-ins of local homes and cars in the past.
