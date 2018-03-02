Marvel Studios to donate $1M to local Boys and Girls Club STEM program

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the studio behind 'Black Panther,' shot here in metro Atlanta is donating a big chunk of money to the local Boys and Girls Club.
Marvel Studios announced this week it would donate $1 million to the organization.
We were there when kids from the local chapter watched the film at Midtown Art Cinema on opening night two weeks ago.
On Thursday, the studio told us much of that money will go to the organization to expand its STEM program.
RELATED STORIES:
- 'Black Panther' excitement soars and Atlanta has a starring role
- Students erupt into dancing after finding out they're going to see ‘Black Panther'
- The women of 'Black Panther' take center stage
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}