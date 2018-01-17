MARTA report delays for buses across Atlanta due to snow

ATLANTA - The snow and ice in metro Atlanta is causing problems for MARTA’s buses.
The buses are serving main service areas for hospital and other emergency areas.
A total of 20 routes planned to operate based on weather conditions.
