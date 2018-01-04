Roads closed, MARTA adds service for National Championship game

ATLANTA - There are going to be some transportation changes for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday.
MARTA is offering additional rail service for fans attending the championship.
The game begins at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a free halftime concert by Kendrick Lamar at Centennial Olympic Park.
There are also several events planned in the days leading up to the game, including Playoff Fan Central at the Georgia World Congress Center, the Championship Tailgate Plaza in the International Plaza, and Playoff Playlist Live!, which features daily concerts at Centennial Olympic Park.
MARTA rail service will operate on a weekday schedule on Sunday, Jan. 7 with trains arriving more frequently.
On gameday, MARTA said all rail lines will provide service with more frequency and additional trains will be added as needed. The last trains will depart at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
MARTA said employees will clear all stations before the last run to ensure no one is stranded.
MARTA recommends purchasing a round-trip ticket at the beginning of your trip to avoid long lines on the return.
Road Closures
Road closures are as follows:
- Marietta Street, between Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive
- Centennial Olympic Park Drive, between Portman Boulevard and MLK Jr Drive
- Eastbound Baker Street, between Luckie Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive
To avoid delays, commuters are encouraged plan accordingly by utilizing the variety of commute options available in Downtown, including public transportation and remote work capabilities.
