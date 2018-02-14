Many MARTA mobility drivers on strike claiming unfair labor practices, safety concerns

ATLANTA - A large group of MARTA mobility drivers are on strike claiming unfair labor practices and safety concerns.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington said the strike is going on hour nine for the drivers.
Washington was on Brady Avenue in northwest Atlanta as drivers held signs and chanted things like “we move this city” and “no justice, no peace.”
The MARTA mobility drivers told Washington the strike was a long time coming.
They said they’ve made complaints in the past about their wages and what they consider to be “bus health concerns.”
They tell Washington gas fumes leak onto the MARTA mobility buses, making the drivers sick.
“They blow so much fumes inside the buses where operators are driving and getting dizzy and this is having an adverse effect on the passengers,” Stanley Smalls, with the transit union, said.
Washington reached out to MV Transportation, the private contractor hired by the transit agency to deliver para-transit mobility services.
They’re calling the strike unfortunate and said in a statement that they are “doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our riders.”
