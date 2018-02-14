0 Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking police officer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a brutal attack on a police officer.

Christian Hobby, 28, pleaded guilty to all charges in three separate indictments, a Cobb District Attorney spokeswoman said.

On June 23, 2016, police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Hickory Grove in Acworth. Two officers made contact with Hobby, but he ran from them.

Cobb County police captain James Bullock found Hobby outside of a home on Orange Lane. He told

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that he was in process of handcuffing Hobby when he was attacked.

"He struck with a railroad spike," said Bullock. "He ended up on top and I took several blows to the face before I was able to defend myself."

According to an arrest warrant, Hobby struck Bullock five times to the face and head with a railroad spike.

Police said an officer helped Bullock seek medical attention. A K-9 unit found hobby hiding in the woods.

Bullock's eye was swollen shut and required more than dozen stitches to his face and nose. Despite his injuries, he told Jose he was back on the job a few days later.

"I don't know about being tough. I just try to be resilient and try to lead from the front," said Bullock. "It was the first time I was in the fight of my life."

Bullock said he hopes Hobby will get a second chance in life after he serves his prison sentence.

"I believe it was his intent to end my life that day," said Bullock. "I have to look at it from this perspective. He has a debt to pay now. He has a punishment he'll have to serve."

Bullock is a 27-year veteran of the Cobb County police department.



