Man escapes fire that quickly burned through home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A homeowner is safe after escaping a fire that destroyed his house and killed two of his cats.
Hear from neighbors who ran to help him, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The fire happened on Anita Place in Mabelton early Friday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia legislation would let students attend schools outside their attendance zone
- Father dies after rescuing 5 children from house fire
- Home Depot destroys 1 million pounds of supplies in wake of hurricane
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore they rushed to help after the homeowner yelled for help.
Several neighbors told Moore they called 911.
The homeowner said his cats were inside the house, but neighbors stopped him from going back inside.
By the time Cobb County firefighters showed up, two cats had died.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}