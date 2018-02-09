  • Man chases down thieves after he says they stole a woman's car

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man jumped into action when he saw thieves take off after stealing a woman's car.

    The incident happened in a parking lot at a YMCA in southwest Atlanta.

    The man told Channel 2's Carl Willis, when he heard a woman with two children scream for help, he punched the start button of his car and chased them down.

    "She just asked for help and the only thing I could do was follow," he said.

    The thieves' dangerous actions and the man's warning to others, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories