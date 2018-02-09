Man chases down thieves after he says they stole a woman's car

ATLANTA - A man jumped into action when he saw thieves take off after stealing a woman's car.
The incident happened in a parking lot at a YMCA in southwest Atlanta.
The man told Channel 2's Carl Willis, when he heard a woman with two children scream for help, he punched the start button of his car and chased them down.
"She just asked for help and the only thing I could do was follow," he said.
The thieves' dangerous actions and the man's warning to others, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
"It was that close to a carjacking." A witness says he heard a woman with two kids screaming for help. Then, he saw thieves speed off with her car. What happened when he decided to chase them. Tonight at 11 pic.twitter.com/jy7YIl7EW3— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) February 9, 2018
