Man accused of groping waitresses, customers in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. - Canton Street in Roswell was buzzing Thursday night but for all of the wrong reasons.
Witnesses said a customer was out of control.
"A couple of guests said that he would touch them or grab them inappropriately,” said Pasti’s manager Carla Dent.
Dent said she witnessed the behavior that landed Anthony Pergola in jail for sexual battery, simple battery and disorderly conduct.
"...The hostess came crying because he had said something to her as well,” Dent said.
Channel 2’s Carl Willis went through police reports and found that Roswell police were contacted to take complaints from several women.
