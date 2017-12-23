Mall instills earlier curfew for teens on busiest shopping day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Some local malls are beefing up security and cracking down on minors who are not with adults.
Big crowds are expected over the next few days as people try to finish shopping before Christmas.
At Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, a teen curfew is in place on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to close. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older.
On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, the curfew begins at 3 p.m.
Mall management said the extended curfew Tuesday is because of the large number of shoppers expected and security concerns. Last year, fights broke out at more than a dozen malls across the country.
