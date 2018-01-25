Alleged serial arrested in connection with deadly crime rampage in 2 counties

MACON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man has been charged in a month-long violent crime rampage that included three deaths.
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Quentin James Sanders, 41,
turned himself in to Montezuma police Sunday night after a woman found naked and covered in blood on a street said he'd stabbed her and slashed her throat that day.
GBI agents later linked Sanders to the Friday shooting deaths of Ruthe Bracknell, 77, and her son, Mark Abbott, 53.
Sanders is also accused in the Jan. 8 shooting of Ida Mae Ford, 49, an armed robbery, a shots fired incident involving Mercer University students and an armed carjacking.
He is charged with murder and multiple other offenses in Bibb and Macon counties. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
