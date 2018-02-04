Loved ones remember woman police say was killed by her husband in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Family and friends gathered to remember a woman police say was shot and killed by her husband in Rockdale County.
Investigators said Lisa LaShawn Samuel Bell was shot by her husband at the home on Habersham Way, just south of Conyers. Three children, ages 7, 10 and 17, were at home during the incident on January 21.
Bell’s children, surrounded by their grandmother, helped throw the first scoops of dirt to plant a tree in their mother’s honor at the Rockdale Youth Soccer Association.
“She really was superwoman. She was at every soccer game, every dance rehearsal, every soccer game,” said friend Jennifer Crabb-Kyles.
Her unexpected death sparked an outpouring of support from the community for her four children left behind. That's one of the reasons Bell's friends held the benefit for the children.
"They lost a mother and a father and now the grandmother has to raise all four kids. We just want them to know that we love them," said friend Tina Dawson.
Lisa Bell’s children along with their grandmother, help plant a tree in honor of their mom who died last month. Police say she was shot and killed by her husband. The story at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/9mHwPAcpPE— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 4, 2018
