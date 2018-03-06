0 Loved ones remember high school football shot and killed in shooting

Loved ones gathered for a vigil on Monday night on the May High School football field to pray and pay their respects to one of their own.

It’s a field Carlos Davis used to practice on almost every day. That was until police say the 15-year-old cornerback was accidentally shot and killed over the weekend.

“I get the call about Carlos. It was disturbing," said coach Niketa Battle.

Battle, the head football coachn said losing Carlos has been hard on the team.

“He was a very good kid all around. He worked hard.”

He said Carlos was like a son, a loving and inspirational kid who always helped others.

“I’m just blessed for the short time I had him in my life.”

The victim’s parents were among the large crowd of mourners. They were too heartbroken to go on camera.

But the school's principal, Rick Fowler, who has been by their side since the deadly shooting, gave us a look at a banner that students made for them with compassionate messages of condolences.

“In the building Carlos was a leader, an encourager. He was the type of student who made you strive to be a better leader,” Fowler said.

Carlos died Sunday night at this home on Mercury Drive.

The investigation revealed Jeffrey Reeves, 17, was playing with a gun in a room full of people when the gun went off and a bullet pierced Carlos' chest.

"When you have a kid like that in a short period of time to touch so many people, that’s something special to have.”



© 2018 Cox Media Group.