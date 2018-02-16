0 Local sheriff says deputies did everything they could during struggle where inmate died

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A local sheriff told Channel 2's Tony Thomas his deputies did everything by the book during a struggle with an inmate who died.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said anyone who claims it was excessive force needs to wait until all the facts are public.

We obtained the Barrow County Sheriff's Office video of the January confrontation between Charlie Williams, 20, and detention officers earlier this week through an open records request.

The man Smith describes as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 500 pounds had been arrested on battery charges. His family said he doesn't like confined spaces.

In the video, Williams struggles with officers for at least three minutes before he collapsed and died. Legal Analyst Esther Panitch told Channel 2 Action News deputies used excessive force.

"I don't know that anybody should be surprised at what the results have been," she said.

But Smith said deputies followed procedures and released this video to prove his point. He said before using the taser on him, Williams kicked the door of the squad car so hard it bowed out.

Smith said if you watch the video closely, you can see Williams move his handcuffed hands to his front and roll down the window.

"He had three sets of handcuffs in between his arms, which are metal weapons to be used," Smith said. "He gets that handcuff around one of our detention officers' neck, what do we do at that point?"

The Williams family has hired a lawyer, but not filed suit.

"What we owe to this young man and what we owe to this family is a thorough factual basis for what happened," Smith said.

