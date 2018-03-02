Local NAACP chapter concerned with safety after receiving threatening phone call

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Members of the Cobb County NAACP are concerned about safety after they said the group received a threatening phone call.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington said members told her that this would not be the first disturbing message the group has received.
Workers said they received a hateful message last year, but this year’s message came from a caller who threatened to murder black people on Feb. 25.
Cobb County police said the person behind the message will be charged with making a terroristic threat.
Now, police say if caught, the person will be charged with making a terroristic threat.
The message read: "My name is Johnny Rebel. My profession is murdering black people."
“Physically, I almost got sick hearing the guy because one of the things he said right off the bat was murder,” said Deane Bonner. “I mean, he wanted to murder.”
Branch leaders explained some of the next steps they plan to take concerning both security and legal actions.
