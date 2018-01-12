Local clergy condemn president's alleged controversial comments on Haiti, African countries

0

ATLANTA - Local religious leaders blasted what they call President Donald Trump’s vile and racist words.

Sources told ABC News the president used profanity to describe Haiti and African countries.

As the president took heat Friday for those comments, local lawmakers continue to urge Congress to pass new DACA legislation.

Trump responded to criticism over the comments in a tweet Friday, saying, “(I) never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Several religious leaders condemned the president’s alleged words on Friday, speaking from the pulpit of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached up until his assassination.

They did not hold back on their condemnation.

We're speaking with local dreamers as well as local lawmakers who are urging Congress to pass new DACA legislation, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The leaders basically called Trump a liar, and that he has a history of lying and trying to skirt the truth once people find out what the truth is.

The alleged comments came during a private meeting with lawmakers Thursday. Trump questioned why the U.S. would admit Haitians or people from “S---hole countries” in Africa, expressing a preference instead for immigrants from Norway, a majority white nation.

Rev. Raphael Warnock was among the group of five spiritual leaders who said the comments hurt the country.

"This speech that we are hearing from Donald Trump is once again poisoning the atmosphere and leaving an ugly scar on the soul of our nation," Warnock said.

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., was part of the meeting where the comments were made. He released a joint statement with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., saying, “We do not recall the president saying these comments specifically.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was at the meeting to try to sell the president on a compromise plan to protect about 800,000 mostly younger immigrants from deportation, chimed in at the meeting to defend immigrants.

"Following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday," Graham said. "The President and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel."

Graham added: "Diversity has always been our strength, not our weakness. In reforming immigration we cannot lose these American Ideals."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.