ATLANTA - Freezing rain is moving through parts of Georgia as schools remain closed due to the inclement weather and fans pack the city for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the freezing rain as it moves through Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
8:30 a.m.: LaGrange, Ga. reporting drizzle with temperature just above freezing.
8:15 a.m.: Emergency Management in Chattooga County reporting several wrecks now on icy roads
8 a.m.: Icy roads cause crash involving 30 to 40 cars on I-75 near Tennessee state line; winter weather moving toward metro Atlanta
8 a.m.: Light freezing rain, drizzle around north Georgia
7:30 a.m.: I-75 shut down in northwest Georgia due to ice and crashes.
7:15 a.m.: Freezing rain falling in areas of Dalton and Rome in northwest Georgia
5 a.m.: Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for metro Atlanta until 12 p.m.
