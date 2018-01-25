Larry Nassar's conviction ties back to Georgia case

The explosive sexual abuse case against a convicted USA Gymnastics doctor ties right back to a rural Georgia courtroom.
Former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced this week to 175 years in prison.
Atlanta attorney Derek Bauer received a call from the Indianapolis Star’s investigative editor in the spring of 2016. He said they needed to know if they had a right to records in an Effingham County Superior Court case.
The records request was tied to a former Georgia gymnastics coach. In 2007, William McCabe was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of taking pornographic images of gymnasts over many years and sending them to one of his young students.
