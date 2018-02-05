King Center responds to Super Bowl ad using voice of Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTA - A Super Bowl commercial featuring a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is sparking a lot of commentary on social media.
The Dodge Ram commercial featured a voice sample from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and not everyone was pleased. The commercial shows images of Americans with their families such as volunteering in their communities, riding horses, in the classroom and working outside.
Many people voiced their displeasure for the ad on Twitter calling it tasteless.
The King Center does not approve of King's voice being used in the ad.
The Center tweeted "neither the king center nor bernice king is the entity that approves the use of m-l-k's words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment or advertsidement, including tonight's dodge super bowl commercial."
King's daughter Bernice distanced herself from the ad on Twitter when she responded to a tweet.
No.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 5, 2018
Neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial.— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) February 5, 2018
