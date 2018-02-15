JROTC students use Kevlar pads to shield classmates from Florida shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students, parents and neighbors stopped by to pay their respects as investigators continue to work the crime scene after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with premediatated murder after police say he opened fire with an assault rifle and killed 17 people at the school.
“No one should have that much hatred towards the world, towards themselves, towards their own life to walk into this school, an amazing school, and take innocent people. It’s just not right,” student Olivia Brochili said.
Florida officials commended heroes who risked their lives to protect others during the horrific event.
Beloved football coach, Aaron Feis, was killed after he was shot while shielding students from the gunfire.
Two junior ROTC students sheltered dozens of classmates under Kevlar sheets.
"I heard the first two or three shots. I knew it was gunshots and I look back at all the kids behind me, there's 60 kids looking at me [asking], 'What do I do, where do I go' I just yell, 'Get back in the classroom,'" Zackary Walls said.
The students walk us through the split-second decision to protect their classmates, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}