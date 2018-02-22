0 Family confidant says Billy Graham was ready to be with God in final days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Preparations are underway for the funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham.

The Billy Graham Evangelical Library in Charlotte closed down Thursday as crews began putting up a tent on the grounds where Graham’s funeral will take place.

Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon traveled to Charlotte, where he learned about Graham’s final days.

For more than 70 years the Graham turned countless doubters into believers by reaching millions through TV and his crusades.

“I think what’s interesting about Billy Graham is how he changed over the years,” said Tim Funk, religious reporter with the Charlotte Observer. “Over time, he became less fiery, less judgmental and almost became more like a grandfather figure by the end.”

Funk had a front row seat to the end of Graham’s career.

“I found him incredibly gracious and warm and humble,” Funk told Wilfon.

As a longtime confidant of the Graham family, Funk gave new insights into the reverend’s final days.

“He could not hear, he could not see. I think he was frustrated that he couldn’t see because he loved to read the newspaper and he loved to read the Bible, and he couldn’t do either,” Funk said.

After circling the globe for decades on his crusades, Funk said Graham spent much of his final years alone at his home outside of Asheville.

After spending a lifetime finding millions of followers, he died on Wednesday with only a nurse by his side.

“I think he was lonely. I think he missed his wife, who died in 2007, and he talked a lot about how he couldn’t wait to die to be with her and God in heaven,” Funk said.

Graham will be honored in Washington, D.C. next week. His body will lie in honor in the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol next Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects.

