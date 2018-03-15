0 It's official: The AJC Peachtree Road Race lottery is now open

If you’ve been twiddling your running shoes’ strings since the Fourth of July, get ready to lace them up. Today is your chance to enter the 49th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race lottery along with 60,000 other road runners.

Runners, walkers and everyone in between can register for the “world’s largest 10K” here from now until 11:59 p.m. March 22. The race, put on by the Atlanta Track Club, will once again be held on July 4. This year, participants will make their way from Lenox Mall down Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street, finishing at the gates of Piedmont Park.

“The AJC Peachtree Road Race is not just Atlanta’s biggest Fourth of July celebration, but also its biggest celebration of health and fitness,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “Whether this is your first time running the race or your 49th time, we look forward to welcoming you across the finish line and motivating and inspiring you to continue your running and walking journey.”

Here’s how to participate in the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race:

1. Enter the lottery for free at ajc.com/peachtree.

2. Wait for an email informing you if you were one of the randomly selected lottery entrants chosen to participate.

3. If selected, entry into the 10K event is $35 for club members and $38 for the public, plus additional applicable online processing fees.

Registrants can enter the lottery for free, and those entrants will be randomly selected after the lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 22.

All lottery entrants will receive an email by Sunday, March 25, notifying them if they were selected for the 2018 event.

Searchable results of the selection process will also be posted on peachtreeroadrace.org and AJC.com/peachtree on March 25.

For more details about registration, wave placement and more, visit ajc.com/peachtree.

