Isolated strong storms possible Sunday

After record-breaking high temperatures Saturday, rain is on the way for Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said Atlanta set a record high of 79 degrees Saturday, breaking the record of 78 degrees set last year.
A line of heavy rain with embedded isolated strong storms will move into northwest Georgia around 5 a.m. Sunday. The line will then progress toward metro Atlanta by midmorning.
The strong storms wil bring the risk for wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could bring down trees.
Severe Weather Team 2 said to expect rain through Sunday evening from Atlanta northward.
Another wave of heavy rain is likely for your Monday morning commute. One to two inches of rain is likely across the area Sunday and Monday.
The rain will gradually diminish later Monday into early Tuesday.
Rain and embedded storms will move into NW GA starting before sunrise then move into the Metro in the morning. Some embedded storms could be strong, producing gusty winds. I'll be updating this risk tonight on the Ch. 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/jfKSxUzv0Y— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) February 24, 2018
