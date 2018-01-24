Investigators search for gunman who shot man several times

ATLANTA - Investigators are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a man, shooting him several times.
We're talking with investigators to learn the victim's condition, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Officials said the shooting happened late Tuesday on Ridge Avenue near Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was told by an Atlanta police spokesman the homicide unit is working the case and couldn't confirm the victim's condition, except he was still alive when medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Officers found the victim near a car. Police said he suffered three gunshot wounds to his head.
Police found several bullet casings on the ground and shattered glass on the hood of the car.
Investigators said they have no witnesses or a description of the shooter.
Police have not released the victim's name or a possible motive.
