I-20 WB begins to reopen following tractor-trailer fire, 7-car pileup

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a 7-car wreck after a tractor-trailer caught on fire along Interstate 20.
The rig caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate.
Officers said a 7-care pileup happened in the eastbound lanes when drivers stopped to watch the flames as the drove past the tractor-trailer.
The interstate was expected to reopen around 11:45 p.m.
No one was seriously injured in the wreck.
