  • I-20 WB begins to reopen following tractor-trailer fire, 7-car pileup

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a 7-car wreck after a tractor-trailer caught on fire along Interstate 20.

    The rig caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate. 

    Officers said a 7-care pileup happened in the eastbound lanes when drivers stopped to watch the flames as the drove past the tractor-trailer. 

    The interstate was expected to reopen around 11:45 p.m.

    No one was seriously injured in the wreck.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories