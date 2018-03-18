Hundreds visit memorial in honor of Tripp Halstead

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An emotional memorial has friends, family and strangers preparing to say their final goodbyes to Tripp Halstead.
"He's had more love than any child. He really has," a family friend told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.
The little boy unexpectedly passed away on Thursday after a long battle recovering from brain damage.
The family posted an update on their Facebook page thanking the community for their support on Saturday night.
