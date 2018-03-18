  • Hundreds visit memorial in honor of Tripp Halstead

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An emotional memorial has friends, family and strangers preparing to say their final goodbyes to Tripp Halstead.

    "He's had more love than any child. He really has," a family friend told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.

    The little boy unexpectedly passed away on Thursday after a long battle recovering from brain damage.

    The family posted an update on their Facebook page thanking the community for their support on Saturday night.

    [READ: A timeline: Looking back at Tripp Halstead's long road to recovery]

    RELATED STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds visit memorial in honor of Tripp Halstead

  • Headline Goes Here

    SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Large hail, damaging wind possible Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim killed after breaking free from home invasion, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: The salary you need to be among top 50 percent of earners in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lady Bulldogs win first tournament game in 5 years