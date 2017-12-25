Hundreds of volunteers prep meals for Hosea Feed the Hungry Christmas dinner

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday evening to prepare thousands of meals as part of the Hosea Feed the Hungry Christmas meal.

The volunteers worked in the DeKalb County Jail to cook turkey, green beans, yams, stuffing and more for the 47th year of the event.

The event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers expect to feed nearly 8,000 people.

“This is a 5-star event, and we’re just letting it all hang out because we think people deserve the best,” said Afemo Omilami with Hosea Helps.

He said the event is especially important for children.

“We have more than enough toys and presents and haircuts and showers and new clothes,” he said.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik spoke to chef Sean Peek, who’s been cooking the Christmas meal for more than three decades.

“I love it. I keep coming back,” he said. “It feels good for the heart, feels good for your soul.”

An event like this doesn’t’ happen without volunteers, like first-timer Janae Smith.

"I think it’s nice we get to feed people. I think everyone deserves to eat good on the holiday,” she said.

Petchenik also spoke to a volunteer who is on her 15th year.

“It gets better every year,” Gwennie Brown said.

