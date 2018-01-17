How to drive through black ice

ATLANTA - As the sun begins to go down, much of the snow and ice will remain on roads in Georgia.
Many drivers in the south are not used to driving on icy roads, so here is some advice on how to deal with black ice:
- Avoid braking and instead ease off of the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of your car to go in. Don't overcorrect if your vehicle starts to slide. If you have antilock brakes, don't pump your brakes.
- If you're driving a vehicle without antilock brakes, keep your heel on the floor and use firm pressure on the brake.
We'll have LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 Coverage of the winter weather throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
STOPPED OR STALLED?
- Remain in your vehicle where rescuers are most likely to find you. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you know you can take shelter.
- Don’t idle for a long time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.
- Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm and to conserve your battery and gasoline. When the engine is running, open a downwind window slightly for ventilation and periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe. This will protect you from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Exercise to maintain body heat, but avoid overexertion.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}